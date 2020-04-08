Pakistani celebs are sewing protective suits for medical personnel from home

Pakistan’s fashion industry has taken some great initiatives to help out medical professionals during this global pandemic.

Designers like Asim Jofa, Maheen Khan and Deepak Perwani are using their resources to create protective gear for those on the frontlines of fighting the coronavirus. And now they have some help from our favourite stars.

That’s right, our celebs are getting extra productive during lockdown taking part in making the suits themselves! Asim Jofa, who was the first designer to take action, shared his appreciation as his move brought them on-board.

Hussyn said it best when she shared paying tribute is cool but it’s time to do something productive. Way to go guys!

