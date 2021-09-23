Pashtoon Culture Day celebrated in Balochistan

The Pashtoon Culture Day was celebrated in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan on Thursday.

Music concerts, cultural shows and other programs are being held by different social organizations and political parties to mark the day.

Meanwhile, the Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan congratulated the Pashtoon nation on the culture day.

In their separate messages, they said that this is the high time to portray the softer image of Pashtoons, philanthropy and hospitality and love for peace for the whole world.

