Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter in quarantine

Every now and then we see some adorable girl dads on social media and it makes our hearts melt.

It’s especially cute when supposedly ‘macho’ sportsmen share a special bond with their daughters, just like Saqlain Mushtaq did! The cricketer decided to share the latest makeover he received from his daughter and not only is it adorable, we have to say, the girl’s got some skills!

Stay safe, stay at home with your loved ones and enjoy our clip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iFPP7p6ce2 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) April 6, 2020

Anyone getting a Little Mermaid vibe?

“Are you happy?” he asks her and as she nods, he adds, “She’s very happy. We all are in quarantine. Stay at home, stay safe, look beautiful and enjoy with your loved ones.”

Mushtaq is one of a handful girl dads who’ve posted sweet moments with their little ones in isolation; previously, Wasim Akram had also shared getting his hair styled by his kiddo during the first week of lockdown. More wholesome content like this please!

