Support Humanity, Support Sukkur Hospital/Sukkur Blood Bank

Sukkur and Larkana Divisions are the areas where millions of deserving people are without proper medical facilities which were causing deaths of valuable lives. In 1998 with the help of socially responsible corporate sector, government, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, international donors, provincial Zakat Council and many philanthropist individuals, construction of Sukkur Hospital was started. Now, in the present time, the Hospital has become one and only biggest hospital in Sukkur & Larkana Divisions where it is especially working on areas like Thalassaemia, Mother & Child Health, Blood-related disease and providing free medication along with awareness of contagious disease to the people in and around the areas of entire Upper Sindh. Most of these services are free of cost or on highly subsidized rates.

Giving a comprehensive presentation, Dr Muhammad Naeem, who is Executive Director of Sukkur Hospital, says: “I believe what someone said that ‘the only ones among you who will be really happy are those who will have sought and found how to serve’. While working with Sukkur Hospital, I have closely seen the trauma and misery these poor patients face daily. We at Sukkur Hospital are just sowing the seeds that will one day reap the goodness and happiness for less privilege people.

Right now we have more than 800 registered Thalassaemia children with free blood transfusion and Iron Chelation therapy. Now the people of Sukkur and Larkana do not need to go out of the area to get treatment. We hope and pray that more generous supporters would join hands with Sukkur Blood & Drugs Donating Society (SBDDS) and help it grow so that it can cater for maximum patients with quality treatment free of cost.

SBDDS is a not-for-profit and non-political social welfare organization founded on 2nd Feb 1998 and registered with the Social Welfare Department (Community Development Department) Government of Sindh under Voluntary Agency Act 1961. SBDDS is a services/advocacy, awareness, training-based organization working in the field of healthcare, reproductive health/ family planning, HIV/AIDS awareness, prevention, voluntary counseling testing , screening of blood and its products for infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B & C and Syphilis, management of Thalassaemia children, anti-natal & post-natal care to mothers, surgical and medical facilities to women and children at Sukkur Hospital and community level through outreach program, blood banking, blood transfusion and diagnostic services. Our team consists of full-time, part-time, volunteers’ public health specialists, physicians, social scientists, teachers and people from marginalized population.

Our field workers are one of the key strengths who have received trainings conducted by the nutrition support program, Sindh AIDS control program and Sindh NGOs network for HIV/AIDS and Pakistan National AIDS Consortium (PNAC), HASP-CIDA, Population Council, USAID, TVO.

ACHIEVEMENTS;

Founded Sukkur Blood and Drugs Donating Society with just Rs 600 (4$).

Established first ever tertiary Voluntary Blood Bank of Upper Sindh.

Established blood components therapy unit.

Established Engro Thalassaemia Center at Sukkur.

Established 200-Bed Sukkur Hospital (Charitable).

Established Maternal & Child Health Care Center.

Provision of Emergency Obstetric Care to the women of faraway places.

Establishment of Mobile Community Health Clinics in rural and remote areas for women and children.

Setting up of blood donation and Hepatitis B & C screening Camps.

Successfully conducting Free Medical Camps for Cleft Palate, Eye Surgeries, Physiotherapy, Liver Transplantation, where thousands of patients treated free of cost.

Managing RBC Sukkur along with Hospital Blood Bank of Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mirpur Mathelo, Khairpur, NICVD Sukkur.

Managing COVID-19 patients along with their PCR, Antibody and routine testing service.

THALASSAEMIA;

Thalassaemia is an inherited blood disorder. Thalassaemia causes the body to make fewer healthy red blood cells and less hemoglobin carries oxygen to all parts of the body. The bone marrow of patients with Thalassaemia does not produce enough healthy hemoglobin or red blood cells results in mild or severe anemia, in severe cases, the patient’s organs may be damaged; there is restricted growth, heart failure, liver damage, and even death. In Pakistan, B Thalassaemia is most common genetic disorder. The carrier frequency of B Thalassaemia minor in our population is around 6% the treatment of these fatal diseases in blood transfusion which the child has to undergo till his life time.

At SBDDS, we have more on a waiting list. This is the only Thalassaemia center of its kind after Karachi which provide free screened and safe packed red cells transfusion facility to the Thalassaemia children of entire Upper Sindh, i.e., Sukkur & Larkana Divisions, lower parts of Punjab and Baluchistan like Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sibbi, Dera Allah Yar, Dera Murad Jamali, Dera Bugti and Sui. We are providing safe blood transfusion (packed cell) screened for HBV, HCV, HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Malaria), Iron Chelating facilities, complete laboratory investigations, surgery (if required) medication etc. Total cost of above facilities to one B Thalassaemia patient is Rs 174, 000 per year (surgery and pre-natal diagnosis are not included in this cost).

NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (NICU);

NICU was founded in 2005 with the aim to provide quality healthcare facilities to infant & newborn children. In the year 2015, by observing our efforts and dedication in the field of child and mother healthcare, the Japan government gave a grant under the project of “The Project of the Provision of Medical Equipment for the Mother & Child Healthcare to Sukkur Hospital in Sukkur” under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). At NICU, we are providing proper medical services to more than 175 newborn babies every month with the help of 22 incubators.

The services are highly subsidized or free on the basis of patients financial status.

MATERNAL & NEONATAL CHILD HEALTH CARE SERVICES;

In Upper Sindh area, maternal, neonatal and child mortality at the time of birth is very high. Unprofessional midwives, malnutrition and lack of proper medical facilities are some of the causes for this high mortality rate.

Management of SBDDS has taken this situation as a challenge and prioritize this area not only in our hospital but also in far flung area of Saleh Pat through MCH and mobile visit. Right now more than 250 normal deliveries in Sukkur Hospital and more than 130 normal deliveries in Maternal, Neonatal Healthcare Unit Saleh Pat are performed on monthly basis with all the related facilities like lab tests, ultrasound, blood and other IPD/OPD services on a highly subsidized rates or free are provided.

Hospital’s mobile teams visit Saleh Pat area on a weekly basis and examine females and child patients and provide them prescribed medicines free, while patients requiring hospital care are being referred to the Sukkur Hospital for further intervention. The objective of these free mobile health clinics is to provide anti-natal, post-natal care to the expectant women and heath education to the women and children of these far-flung areas.

Dr Naeem is so much hopeful about the ‘Responses’ Sukkur Hospital will extremely be needing to receive in this Ramadan from people of Pakistan. Joining hands for the Hospital will surely serve humanity, spread happiness and save lives, so please move ahead to make your kind and sincere contributions for the cause. May God bless all of us.

