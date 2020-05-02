Twitter user recalls accidentally ‘getting married’ to Priyanka Chopra prior to Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s fans were left startled following a confession by a Twitter user alleging that he had been ‘accidentally’ married to Priyanka Chopra before Nick Jonas.
The social media user was responding to a tweet by Chrissy Teigen asking people their experiences on finding temporary fame.
“Have you ever been famous but for like 1 minute? a talking head on an infomercial, in the background of a big movie? something u share with people at dinner parties but it’s so stupid..I would like to see it,” she had asked.
Replying to her, the man named Brandon Schuster said: “I got ‘married’ to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a ‘green carpet’ event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized ‘marriage’ in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day.”
I got “married” to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a “green carpet” event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized “marriage” in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day. pic.twitter.com/wt1Q0S3NBF
— Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) May 1, 2020
The incident also ended up getting misreported and fueling false rumours later.
Meanwhile Priyanka is happily married to singer Nick Jonas since December of 2018.