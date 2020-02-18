UN Secretary-General meets actor, goodwill ambassador Mahira Khan

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday and exchanged views on Afghan refugees.

The UN chief thanked the Pakistani superstar, who is also the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador for the country.

Guterres is in Pakistan on a four-day visit to mark the 40 years of Afghan refugees in the country. He held a meeting with Mahira and UN Refugee Agency officials on Monday evening.

Later, Guterres took to Twitter saying “As we mark 40 years of Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghan refugees, it was a pleasure to meet @Refugees, Goodwill Ambassador @TheMahiraKhan”.

“I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support,” he added.

In November last year, Mahira was named as the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan.

