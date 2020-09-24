Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in India

Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away in India, it emerged on Thursday.

Advertisement

He suffered a cardiac arrest in Mumbai.

The Aussie great had served as coach to the Pakistan Super League side Karachi Kings.

Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia during an international career which spanned 8 years between 1984 and 1992. He scored 3631 runs in red-ball cricket at an average of 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries.

In one-day internationals he amassed 6068 runs at 44.61 with 7 hundreds and 46 fifties.

Popularly known as “Professor Deano”, the Victorian was famous for his attacking batting style as a top-order batsman in one-day internationals. Jones played 245 first-class matches in which he amassed a total of 19,188 runs at an average of 51.85 with 55 centuries and 88 half-centuries.

Advertisement

Read full story