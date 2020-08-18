Babar Azam only batsman slotted among top 5 in all formats

After moving up to a career-best fifth position in ICC’s Test rankings on Tuesday, right-handed Babar Azam is currently the only batsman in the world to be ranked among the top-five in all formats.

Azam moved up a spot to fifth position after his 47-run knock in the second Test match against England in Southampton. The match was drawn after rain repeatedly interrupted play.

Babar Azam – the only batsman in the top five of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Batting Rankings in all three formats 👏#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/W2yqLGmEXS — ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2020

With 879 points, Azam is the top batsman in the Twenty20 International format and is ranked at number three in the one-day international format.

He is the only Pakistani batsman ranked among the top 10 in all three formats.

The new rankings, released today, also showed developments for other Pakistani players. Mohammad Abbas — currently the only Pakistani bowler among the top 10 in Test rankings — moved up to the eighth spot after his 2/28 in the second Test against England.

Among teams, Pakistan currently occupies the seventh spot in the ICC Test team ranking, sixth spot in the 50-over format and fourth in the T20s.

