Babar Azam rises to 6th spot in ICC Test ranking for batsmen

Babar Azam has climbed up three spots and is now the sixth-top batsman in ICC’s Test ranking for batsmen.

Azam had made the list for the first time last week when he had featured at number nine. However, he scored a 60 and an unbeaten 100 in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi recently, which has seen his ranking soar some more.

Already the world’s top-ranked T20I batsman, Azam is Pakistan’s only representative in either of ICC’s Top 10 lists for batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders in Test cricket.

The nearest any other Pakistani comes to the list is Mohammad Abbas, who currently holds the 15th spot in the Test ranking for bowlers.

Surprisingly, Yasir Shah features at number 18 on the Test all-rounders list, with his battling century against Australia earlier this month helping his cause.

