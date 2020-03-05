Bangladesh ODI rescheduled by PCB on BCB’s request

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday confirmed it had accepted the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request to reschedule a one-off one-day international (ODI) to allow its team more time to prepare for the second Test between the two sides, which starts on April 5 in Karachi.

Advertisement

The ODI, which was originally planned for April 3, will now be held on April 1 at the same venue — National Stadium.

The Bangladesh cricket team will now arrive on March 29 in Karachi.

Pakistan had won the first Test in Rawalpindi by an innings and 44 runs.

PCB’s Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan said, “The PCB is always happy to facilitate wherever it can and will be delighted to host the Bangladesh men’s national team for additional days in Karachi.”

“There is already a lot of excitement and buzz about the upcoming international matches and the PCB expects the quality of cricket will live up to the expectations of the fans and followers,” he added.

Updated schedule

March 29 – Bangladesh team’s arrival in Karachi

March 30-31 – Practice

April 1 – Only ODI, National Stadium

April 2-4 – Practice

April 5-9 – 2nd ICC World Test Championship Test, National Stadium

Advertisement

Read full story