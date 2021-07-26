Body of late moutaineer Ali Sadpara reportedly found

Islamabad: The body of renowned Pakistani mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara has been found below 300m from botalneck of K2, reports suggested.

Advertisement

According to sources, two bodies have recovered near K2 base camp and they may belong to Ali Sadpara and Iceland’s John Snorri.

The two bodies were at a great distance from each other. The bodies are being identified.

It must be noted here that Ali was the renowned climber of Pakistan with climbing eight out of the world’s 14 highest peaks. In January this year, he alongside his son and Snorri, and Chile’s MP Mohr made a second attempt to climb the world’s second-highest peak.

Sajid had returned to the base camp from 8,000m after suffering breathing issues but Ali, Snorri, and Mohr continued the summit. Sajid claimed that his father and team completed the summit and went missing on their return.

A rescue operation by Pakistan Army held for days after the climbing team went missing. After days of the search operation, Sajid declared his father died as it was impossible to live for more than a day in weather like on K2.

Advertisement

Read full story