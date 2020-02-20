Cricket fervor grips Pakistan as PSL 2020 opening ceremony set to begin shortly in Karachi

KARACHI: As the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is about to kick off, fans eagerly anticipate high-octane performances from 350 artists who will feature before the first match begins on Thursday.

Quetta Gladiators and the Islamabad United will lock horns as the two-time champions face off against arguably the strongest team in the tournament and defending champions Quetta Gladiator.

Thousands of fans in the stadium will be on the edge of their seats and millions around the globe will be glued to their television sets as renowned artists like Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch embellish the ceremony with their breath-taking performances.

Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform PSL 2020’s anthem “Tayyar Hain”. The glittery ceremony, which will be held before the opening match of the tournament between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champion Islamabad United, will also include riveting acts and a spectacular fireworks show.

The match will begin at 9:00pm.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Rizwan Hussain, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan

