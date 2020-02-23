Daren Sammy says he is ‘truly honoured’ to receive Nishan-e-Pakistan

West Indian cricketer and Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy tweeted on Sunday that he is “truly honoured” to be given Nishan-e-Pakistan — the country’s highest civil award.

Advertisement

He also thanked Pakistan for the “love that you have shown us”, adding that “they [the foreign players] only wanted Pakistanis to “experience cricket at home”.

I am truly honored to be given this civilian award.We took a small step in the right direction in 2017and look at us here today.All the foreign players played their part.Thank u Pakistan for the love shown to us.We only want U to experience cricket at home.#LOVEWINS https://t.co/BEVEJXmkH2 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) February 23, 2020

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board had announced in a tweet on Saturday that Sammy will be given Nishan-e-Pakistan and honorary citizenship on March 23 for his “invaluable contribution to Pakistani cricket”.

President of Pakistan Dr @ArifAlvi will confer the highest civilian award and honourary citizenship to Darren Sammy on 23 March for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/mn9AiLknB0 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) February 22, 2020

Sammy is currently in Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Super League 2020, where he is leading Peshawar Zalmi.

Advertisement

Read full story