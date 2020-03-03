Darren Sammy rebuffs ‘laughable’ reports of tussle with Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy on Tuesday rubbished speculation of a falling out between himself and team owner Javed Afridi, calling reports of friction between the pair “laughable” as he made it clear that “nothing comes between” him and the franchise.

Advertisement

Sammy’s clarification came after senior sports insider Waheed Khan and legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that the Zalmi captain and franchise have had disagreements due to which he was ‘rested’ for the team’s defeat to Karachi Kings on Monday.

The pair had referred to Sammy’s cryptic tweet to make their points.

However, Sammy today completely dismissed the idea of any falling out with either Afridi or the franchise.

“I can’t believe that the media would think that my bro Javed Afridi and I would ever have an issue. I’m actually laughing at this. Listen guys I love this man as my own brother. Are you guys serious? Peshawar Zalmi is my baby and nothing comes between us. Absolutely nothing,” the two-time World Cup winner said.

I can’t believe that the media would think that my bro @JAfridi10 and I would ever have an issue. I’m actually laughing at this. Listen guys I love this man as my own brother. Are u guys serious @PeshawarZalmi is my baby and nothing comes between us. Absolutely nothing. pic.twitter.com/oRc5J5EiCN — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 3, 2020

Sammy, on Monday posted a cryptic message on Twitter in what was seen by some as signs of friction between him and his franchise.

“I’ve learnt that you are important until you’ve completed your role. #dealingwithhumans,” Sammy had tweeted shortly after he was “rested” by Peshawar for their match against Karachi Kings.

I’ve learnt that you are important until you’ve completed your role. #dealingwithhumans — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 2, 2020

Since then, there has been a dearth of information on what made Sammy say such a thing and if it was indeed linked with him not featuring against Karachi.

Veteran sports insider Waheed Khan today offered some insight, confirming that Sammy’s tweet was in relation to him being rested, adding that the Zalmi management are unhappy with his remarks and may even drop him for their next match.

“Darren Sammy was told to take a rest for the match against Karachi Kings and he tweeted this. Zalmi management are not happy and have told him this behavior/reaction is not on. It’s unlikely Sammy will play next game as Zalmi try to settle on a combination,” Waheed tweeted.

Zalmi had preferred compatriot Carlos Brathwaite over Sammy against Karachi last night. The decision was taken after Sammy’s struggles for form and fitness, during which time Zalmi have descended to fifth on the PSL 2020 points table.

However, their gamble last night did not work as well as they had hoped, with Brathwaite scoring just 8 runs in Peshawar’s thumping defeat to Kings although he bowled fairly well for his 13-1 in 2 overs.

Waheed’s information, however, differs from legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s claim that Sammy has had a falling out with Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

Akhtar, who said that the nature of Sammy’s problem with Javed was similar to what led Shahid Afridi to leave the franchise, urged Zalmi to respect Sammy,” whom he termed “a hero”.

It is pertinent to mention that Sammy is to be conferred with Nishan-e-Pakistan and honorary citizenship on March 23 for his services to Pakistan cricket.

He is credited for softening Pakistan’s image in the cricket world and touring the country when other stars were reluctant to.

Advertisement

Read full story