KARACHI: Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir on Thursday welcomed a baby daughter, announcing the news on his social media.

Amir wrote on Twitter that he and his wife, Narjis Khan, had named their newborn daughter Zoya Amir.

“Alhumdulillah finally ALLAH ki rehmat zoya amir,” the left-arm fast bowler wrote.

