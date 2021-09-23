FIRST DAY OF 14TH CHIEF OF THE NAVAL STAFF AMATEURS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 AT MARGALLA GREENS GOLF CLUB ISLAMABAD

Islamabad: 23 Sep 21: 14th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateurs Golf Championship 2021 started today at Margalla Greens Golf Club Islamabad. On the first day of Golf Championship, players under Senior and Junior Amateurs categories participated.
In the Seniors category, Lt Col Raja Asif Mehdi is leading with Gross score of 74 ,whereas, Brig Khalid M Abbasi is Net leader with score of 67. In Junior Amateurs category, Mahad Khan has been declared net winner with score of 55 whereas gross winner is Shayan Zia with score of 77.
Senior Amateurs Category scores:
S No
Seniors Amateur Category
Gross
1.
Lt Col Raja Asif Mehdi
74
2.
Col Shahid Warraich
77
S No
Seniors Amateur Category
Net
1.
Brig Khalid M Abbasi
67
2.
Byunng Dong Park
68
Junior Amateurs Category scores:
S No
Amateur Category
Gross
1.
Shayan Zia
77
2.
Raza Ullah
78
S No
Amateur Category
Net
1.
Mahad Khan
55
2.
Hizqia Zahid
60
Director General Public Relations (Navy)