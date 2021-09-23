FIRST DAY OF 14TH CHIEF OF THE NAVAL STAFF AMATEURS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 AT MARGALLA GREENS GOLF CLUB ISLAMABAD

Islamabad: 23 Sep 21: 14th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateurs Golf Championship 2021 started today at Margalla Greens Golf Club Islamabad. On the first day of Golf Championship, players under Senior and Junior Amateurs categories participated.

​

In the Seniors category, Lt Col Raja Asif Mehdi is leading with Gross score of 74 ,whereas, Brig Khalid M Abbasi is Net leader with score of 67. In Junior Amateurs category, Mahad Khan has been declared net winner with score of 55 whereas gross winner is Shayan Zia with score of 77.

Advertisement

Senior Amateurs Category scores:

S No

Seniors Amateur Category

Gross

1.

Lt Col Raja Asif Mehdi

74

2.

Col Shahid Warraich

77

S No

Seniors Amateur Category

Net

1.

Brig Khalid M Abbasi

67

2.

Byunng Dong Park

68

Junior Amateurs Category scores:

S No

Amateur Category

Gross

1.

Shayan Zia

77

2.

Raza Ullah

78

S No

Amateur Category

Net

1.

Mahad Khan

55

2.

Hizqia Zahid

60

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

Advertisement

Read full story