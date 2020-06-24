Hafeez tests negative for coronavirus, a day after being diagnosed positive by PCB

Senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said he has tested negative for the coronavirus a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said he was among seven more players who had tested positive for the virus.

“After tested positive COVID-19 according to PCB testing report yesterday, as second opinion and for satisfaction I personally went to test it again along with my family, Hafeez said.

The 39-year-old added that his family had also tested negative and attached a picture of his medical report in the tweet.

After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/qy0QgUvte0 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 24, 2020

The PCB on Tuesday had said a total of 10 players, including Hafeez, had tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Pakistan’s tour to England.

Other players who tested positive for the virus include Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, and Wahab Riaz.

Apart from the seven players, one support personnel — the masseur — also contracted the illness after the cricket body had 35 tests carried out for COVID-19 in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.

Pakistan’s Test and limited-overs squads will tour England for three Tests and three T20 internationals. They will fly out this month before going into quarantine ahead of the first Test starting on July 30.

England director of cricket Ashley Giles has said that the tour is expected to go ahead.

“I don’t think the series is in doubt,” he said. “We are far enough away from the start of the Test series to not worry about that too much at the moment.

“There are some more test results coming out later from the rest of the group so we will see what that says, but we are still hopeful that the Pakistan team will be arriving in the country fairly soon,” he added.

