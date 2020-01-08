Haris Rauf picks up a hat-trick in Big Bash League

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf continued his brilliant form in the Big Bash T20 League as he picked up a hat-trick for Melbourne Stars on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Haris bagged the three-wicket haul against Sydney Thunder. The pacer took the wickets of Matthew Gilkes, Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams.

The Pakistani paceman has regularly been bowling deliveries above 145kph and was causing real trouble for the Thunder batsmen.

With 10 wickets to his name in the league Haris is the third highest wicket taker in the BBL so far.

Rauf is a product of Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars’ talent-hunt programme. Interestingly, before being discovered by Lahore Qalanders, Rauf had never played with a hardball and all his cricketing experience had been with a tennis ball.

Advertisement

Read full story