ICC T20I rankings: Babar Azam retains top slot with 869 points

Pakistan Cricketer Babar Azam continues to be the number one ranked T20 batsman in International Cricket Council ICC Ranking.

Babar Azam is at the top of the rankings with 869 points.

📈 @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Rankings after the #ENGvPAK series: 👉 Babar Azam remains on top

Mohammad Hafeez and Shaheen Shah Afridi have made impressive gains in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings following stellar performances in the just-concluded series against England, which ended in an exciting 1-1 draw.

Hafeez scored 69 and 86 not out to not only walk away with the player of the series award but also earned a jump of 27 places, which has helped him to return to the top-50. He is now ranked 44th and Pakistan’s third highest-ranked batsman after Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman.

Fakhar has slipped two places to 23rd following knocks of 36 and one, while Haider Ali, new kid on the block, has entered in 747th position in rankings which includes players from all 104 ICC Members.

Shoaib Malik, who batted in the second T20I scoring 14, has dropped six places to 49th while Iftikhar Ahmed has plummeted 14 places to 94th.

In the bowling table, Shaheen Shah Afridi has celebrated his contract with Hampshire by achieving a career-best ranking of 20th after rising 14 places. He shares the spot with England’s Tom Curran and Washington Sundar of India.

Shadab Khan, who was the most successful bowler in the series with five wickets, has gained one place and is now eighth, just 14 points behind Imad Wasim, who is Pakistan’s highest-ranked bowler in seventh place.

Mohammad Amir has slipped eight places to 40th but Wahab Riaz moved up 18 places to share 107th position with South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius.

The bowlers’ list is headed by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, while his team-mate Mujeeb-ur-Rehman is second, six points behind. Australia’s pair of Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa share third position on 712 points apiece.

In batting, India’s Lokesh Rahul remained second and Aaron Finch third.

On the other hand, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman Ian Watmore said that his side should definitely tour Pakistan provided the country is safe to host the international fixtures.

England hasn’t toured Pakistan since 2005-06. The doors of international cricket in the South Asian country were shut after a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore back in 2009. They hosted their ‘home’ games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

