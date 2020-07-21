ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes replaces Jason Holder to become No 1 Test all-rounder

After the completion of the second Test between England and West Indies, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released another update in the Test rankings of cricketers. The outstanding show of Ben Stokes in the Manchester Test has earned him the top-most spot in ICC Players all-rounder rankings.

The incredible English cricketer has leapfrogged his counterpart Jason Holder to become the world’s top-ranked Test all-rounder. After his notable knocks of 176 and 78 along with three wickets in the second Test, Stokes advanced 38 points to register top-most 497 ratings.

🚨 RANKINGS UPDATE 🚨 Ben Stokes is the new No.1 all-rounder 🤩 He is the first England player since Flintoff to be at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for all-rounders. Full rankings: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/viRzJzuGiC — ICC (@ICC) July 21, 2020

Not only amongst all-rounders, but Stokes has also marked his presence in batting phenoms. The 29-year-old jumped to third place, and he is now only behind Steve Smith and Virat Kohli. Stokes even surpassed specialists batsmen such as Kane Williamson and Babar Azam.

Apart from Stokes, Joe Root is the only England batsman in the top-10 list. Root sits at ninth place. Opener Dom Sibley has progressed 29 places to a career-best 35th position after an incredible century in the first innings of the Manchester Test.

England’s Stuart Broad, who was not picked for the opening Test at Southampton, stormed into top 10 standings after his six-wicket performance in the second Test.

For the West Indies, Shamarh Brooks has moved up 27 places to achieve a career-best 45th position after scores of 68 and 62. Brooks is now just four slots behind Holder, who remains the top-ranked West Indies batsman at 41st spot.

Holder has also dropped one place among bowlers to take the third position, behind Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner. All-rounder Roston Chase has gained two places in the bowlers’ list after a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Old Trafford Test.

