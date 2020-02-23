Imran Khan is a great leader, says Windies legend Curtly Ambrose

West Indian legend Sir Curtly Ambrose, while talking about Prime Minister Imran Khan, said he was a “great leader” ahead of his short trip to Pakistan in a conversation with a Pakistani cricket fan.

The comments came forward after Pakistani legend Wasim Akram tweeted about his meeting with Ambrose in Karachi. However, this led to a tweet by user Rizwan Sindhoo who shared his conversation with Ambrose on Pakistani legends at the Washington Dulles airport before his flight to Pakistan.

Here what he said about @wasimakramlive before his flight to Pakistan. I incidentally caught up with him at Washington Dulles airport ! He said you were most amazing bowler. We are proud of you 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/GDPHzLYi1J — Rizwan Sindhoo (@RSindh) February 23, 2020

Ambrose recalled his time against the Pakistani players and how it was to play with the legends. While talking about his time against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan he said apart from being a great leader, was a “wonderful all-rounder”. He added that he was also looking forward to seeing PM Imran during his trip to the country.

“I have always had a lot of respect for him…I have seen him doing things with a cricket ball that mere mortals can’t do,” Ambrose said about fellow paceman Wasim Akram. He added that the left-arm bowler was a “special case”.

Commenting on the Akram’s relationship with Waqar Younis, Ambrose said that the duo would “let the ball talk” and had a “formidable partnership”. He said the likes of Miandad, Akram, Imran Khan, Waqar were special players.

“I have had the privilege of playing against a lot of great Pakistani players,” reminisced the West Indian great. He added that they always gave his countrymen a “good run for the money” and was never easy to beat the Pakistani team during his days, said the speedster.

During the conversation, Sindhoo also told Ambrose, who has also been selected by the ICC for its Hall of Fame, that during Clive Lloyd and his ear the West Indies was called the black storm by many Pakistanis for “taking away everything with them”.

“We had a great team in that era. I think it was probably one of the greatest sporting team in the history of sports,” claimed Ambrose. He added that the West India teams were a “formidable team” at that time.

“Many [Pakistanis] tell me after Pakistan, West Indies was their favourite team,” shared the right-arm pacer from the Caribbean island of Antigua who made his debut against Pakistan. He added that it was a huge honour for him to know this.

The legend also recalled that during his playing days he always enjoyed touring Pakistan, even though the cricket was tough. He added that he was delighted to go back to Pakistan and was looking forward to his trip to the country.

Earlier, today former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram had tweeted about his meeting with Ambrose. During the conversation, Akram stated that Ambrose had told him that he has always loved coming to Pakistan and loves the hospitality he gets in the country.

Great to catch up with one of the most fearsome bowlers I ever faced @ambrose_curtly .He said he has loved coming to Pakistan and has enjoyed such overwhelming hospitality here. It’s good to have you here mate and hope to see you here a lot more in future. pic.twitter.com/1QPA1jE9Ba — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 23, 2020

“It’s good to have you here mate and hope to see you here a lot more in future,” Akram had said in the tweet.

