Islamabad United cruise to 8-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in PSL 2020 clash

Multan Sultans set 165-run target against Islamabd United which the latter achieved easily with loss of only two wickets. It was the fifth match of Pakistan Super League V at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore played on Saturday.

Luke Ronchi s blistering 74-run knock helped Islamabad United defeat Multan Sultans by eight wickets. Luke Ronchi certainly out performed scoring 74 runs from 45 balls followed by C Munro who was able to contribute 50 runs from just 32 balls.

Earlier, Sultans were put into bat after Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan won the toss.

In their first match on Friday, Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. On the other side, two-time champions United were defeated by Quetta Gladiators by three wickets.

Both Multan and Islamabad now have one win each, joining Quetta and Peshawar Zalmi, who are in the same situation. Karachi Kings remain the only team with a perfect record, while Lahore are the only side yet to win after the first three days.

