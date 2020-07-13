Judgment reserved on Umar Akmal’s three-year ban appeal

An independent adjudicator on Monday reserved the judgment on cricketer Umar Akmal’s appeal against his three-year ban, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced.

The PCB, in a press release, said that the adjudicator, former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, after listening to the arguments of both sides, reserved the judgement.

The PCB did not mention when the reserved order will be made public.

Akmal’s transgression had first come to hours before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 kicked off on February 20. He was thrown out of the tournament for not reporting multiple approaches by corrupt elements – a violation of the PCB’s explicitly stipulated rules.

He had decided against going to trial but was still banned until 2023 – a punishment deemed harsh by those in his corner but just by neutral observers, considering his long list of disciplinary issues.

