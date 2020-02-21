Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs in nail-biting thriller

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi stumbled in their bid to chase down an impressive 202-runs target handed to them by the Karachi Kings after they were put into bat by the ‘Yellow Storm’ earlier on Friday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

In-form Babar Azam top scored with 78 from 56 balls while skipper Imad Wasim blasted a 30-ball 50 to help the Kings set Peshawar Zalmi a daunting target of 202.

Zalmi then lost two early wickets to Kings’ Chris Jordan, who took down Tom Banton (13 off 13) and Haider Ali (4 off 3) in the third over of the innings.

Zalmi were 39 for the loss of 2 at the end of the fifth over, with Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik at the crease.

It seemed hard for Zalmi to bounce back after Delport bowled the in-form and dangerous Kamran Akmal. With four wickets down and a required run-rate that seems to be becoming steeper with each over, winning the match will prove an uphill task for Zalmi.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had won the toss and decided to field first in the second match of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), being hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar Azam looked in supreme touch and scored half century, helping his team set a big target for the opponents.

Sharjeel Khan hit a couple of sixes before scooping one to Hassan Ali at long on. Cameron Delport too was in aggressive mode and scored 20 runs.

