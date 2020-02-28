Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match delayed due to rain

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi has been delayed due to rain, the league has announced.

Advertisement

The umpires have already inspected the ground twice and found that the conditions were not ready for play just yet.

The next round of inspection is expected to take place at around 9pm local time. Meanwhile the super sopper is hard at work.

☔ UPDATE: The umpires have inspected the ground and found no improvement in the conditions. The next inspection will be at 20.15.#PZvLQ #HBLPSLV — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 28, 2020

The bad weather is not at all unexpected. The Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department saw it coming days ago.

Advertisement

Read full story