Misbah announces Pakistan’s T20I squad for series with Bangladesh

Head Coach and Chief Selector for Pakistan Misbahul Haq on Thursday announced Pakistan’s Twenty20 International squad for the upcoming tour of the Bangladesh cricket team.

Babar Azam has been chosen to lead the squad, which is a mix of seasoned and new players. Contrary to speculations, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been left out of the squad.

“We have combined old and new players in this squad in the hopes that they will be able to end Pakistan’s recent losing streak,” Misbah said before introducing the squad.

Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt and Haris Rauf are expected to debut in the series, while Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been recalled in the 15-player squad for the T20 Internationals to be played on January 24, 25 and 27 in Lahore.

On bringing Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik back into the mix, Misbah said, “They are experienced players, they have performed before and we believe that they will do so in this upcoming series as well.”

When asked if Salman Butt is being “deliberately ignored” by the selection committee, the chief selector said that nothing of this sort is happening. “When we discuss whom to pick for the squad, a discussion on Salman Butt also takes place, we have no bias against him. Those are just speculations people make.”

Squad

Babar Azam (C)

Ehsan Ali

Ammad Butt

Haris Rauf

Iftakhar Ahmed

Imad Wasim

Khushdil Shah

Muhammad Hafeez

Muhammad Hasnain

Muhammad Rizwan

Moosa Khan

Shahdab Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shoaib Mailk

Usman Javed

