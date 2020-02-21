Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in a sizzling competition

LAHORE: Chasing 139, the Sultans completed their victory, with 23 balls remaining, with the help of fine innings from Shan Masood (38), Rilee Rossouw (32) and Shahid Afridi (21 not out).

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars were restricted to 138 for eight in 20 overs after being put into bat by Shan Masood, captain of Multan Sultans.

Interestingly, captains of both teams are new – Sohail Akhtar is leading the Qalandars and Shan Masood is captaining the Sultans for the first time in the PSL.

Both teams are fine blends of youth and experience, local, national and international along with some foreign players.

Veteran allrounder Mohammad Hafeez is also there to guide and help the Qalandars while Shahid Afridi will perform the same duty for the Sultans.

The Qalandars have star batsmen like Fakhar Zaman, Salman Butt, bowlers Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and allrounders David Wiese and Samit Patil.

The Sultans are also a good side with batsmen Shan, Rohail Nazir, James Vince and Ravi Bopara and bowlers Mohammad Irfan, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas.

However, the Lahore Qalandars are looking to have an edge over the Multan Sultans.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Zeeshan Ashraf

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.

