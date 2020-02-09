Naseem Shah breaks wicket scarcity with a hat-trick in first Test against Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh were shaken by 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah, who reduced Bangladesh to 124 for five with a hat-trick on day three of the first Test on Sunday.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) was declared lbw after a successful review by the Pakistan team and Taijul Islam (0) went the same way. Mamdullah (0) was Shah’s fourth victim of the day and returned to the pavilion after a catch by Haris Sohail.

Shah had given Pakistan an early breakthrough in the match’s third innings when he removed Bangladesh opener Saif Hassan (16).

Bangladesh had looked to build a strong partnership to get a lead on Pakistan, after losing Tamim Iqbal (34) and Hassan early on in their second innings.

Fighting to save the Test, Bangladesh were 51-1 at tea on the third day, with opener Iqbal and Shanto on the crease. Iqbal did not last long, however, and was removed by Yasir Shah in the 16th over. He was replaced by skipper Mominul Haque.

Pakistan were bowled out for 445 in their first innings with Babar Azam scoring 143 and Haris Sohail 75.

Saif, playing his first Test, was on a pair after his second ball duck in the first innings but he started confidently to reach 16 with four boundaries before he was bowled by Naseem.

Iqbal, fresh from scoring the highest first class score on Bangladeshi soil of 334 not out last week, has so far hit six boundaries.

Holiday crowd

A healthy 10,000-strong holiday crowd had come in anticipation of popular batsman Babar Azam scoring a double hundred.

But resuming at 342-3, Pakistan lost Azam to the first ball of the day.

Azam seemed caught in two minds whether to play or leave a length delivery from pace bowler Abu Jayed and edged to Mohammad Mithun at first slip.

Azam’s 143 was his fifth Test hundred and a masterclass of attractive batting which lasted 4hr 37min and included one six and 18 fours.

Asad Shafiq, who put on 137 for the fourth wicket with Azam, added just five to his overnight score before he was caught behind off fast bowler Ebadot Hossain for a 65 that included nine boundaries.

Jayed was the pick of the bowlers with 3-86 while Islam finished with 2-139.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan fell quickly for 10, miscuing a hook off Rubel Hossain which was safely taken by Mahmudullah at fine leg.

Rubel also dismissed Yasir Shah for five and Shaheen Shah Afridi for three — both leg-before to finish with figures of 3-113.

Sohail, whose position was in danger after consistent failures, hit seven fours and two sixes in his third Test half century before he holed out off spinner Taijul Islam to deep mid-wicket.

