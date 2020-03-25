Pakistan celebrating 28th anniversary of 1992 World Cup triumph

Web Desk: Pakistan is celebrating the 28th anniversary of 1992 World Cup victory today. On this day Pakistan beat England in the final by 22 runs to lift the cup for the first time.

The 1992 World Cup was the first major international tournament to be played with white ball and black side screens as many matches were played under flood lights.

The World Cup win in Australia is one of the greatest moments in Pakistan’s cricket history. Pakistan could only win one match in the first stage of World Cup.

However, the rain-hit match against England provided one point to Pakistan and helped Imran’s team qualify to the next round of the mega event. Later in the tournament, Pakistan defeated Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand to enter event’s final.

Then captain Imran Khan famously told the team to play as “cornered tigers”, after which Pakistan won five successive matches, including, most famously, the semi-final against hosts New Zealand and the final against England.

