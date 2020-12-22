Pakistan Cricket Team Allowed By PCB To Be Accompanied by Their Families

According to a report by NewsOne and another news channel, families will also be allowed to stay with the cricketers during their countrywide trips.

PCB sources added that the board aims to facilitate the players in difficult situations and the team management has also conveyed a message to the players in this regard.

The Pakistan squad suffered from mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, due to the quarantine in New Zealand during the initial days of the tour.

Hence, the board decided to take measures to ensure that the players can have some peace of mind during difficult situations, having their families with them.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to tour (South Africa, Zimbabwe, England) and the West Indies) coming year. It is also scheduled to play several home series that are scheduled.

Cricketers, however, will have to complete all the COVID-19 protocols to be with their families.

