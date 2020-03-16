Pakistan delays Karachi ODI, Test against Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday said it had in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi for a later date as the country takes measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Bangladesh cricket team was due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5-9.

According to a press release from PCB, the two boards will identify a future date when the ICC World Test Championship commitment can be fulfilled.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 25.

