Pakistan Super League- 6 kicks off at National Stadium Karachi on Saturday

The first match of Pakistan Super League 6 will be played between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi tomorrow (Saturday).

The Pakistan Super League 6 will start with a glittering opening ceremony at the National Stadium.

Renowned artists including Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick and the HBL PSL 6 Anthem artists: Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig will perform on the occasion.

The ceremony will be aired on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

The match will start at 07:00 pm.

Thirty-four matches will be played among Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandar and Multan Sultan.

The matches of PSL will be played in two cities Karachi and Lahore due to Covid-19.

The final of PSL6 will be played at Qadafi Stadium Lahore on 22nd of next month.

