Pakistan Team Reaches New Zealand

The Pakistan cricket team has reached New Zealand, for three T20 and two Test Matches, play- offs on their visit.

The squad comprising 54 players in all, is sorted into four groups which will go into a 14 day quarantine period according to NewsOne.

With Babar Zaman as the skipper the matches will be played on 18, 20, and 22nd of December.

The ICC World Test Championship play-offs are scheduled to kick off in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on 26th to 30th December and 3rd till 7th of January.

While unfortunately, Fakhar Zaman is in isolation because of a fever, he is at a local hotel in Lahore undergoing medical examination. PCB has decided to restrain his participation from the New Zealand visit for fear of other players health.

