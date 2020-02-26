Pakistan women defeats West Indies women by 8 wickets in T20 World Cup 2020

CANBERRA: Pakistan secured a historic victory over West Indies in their first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup – just their third win against the Caribbean side in 13 attempts.

Heavily reliant on the star names of Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor, the West Indian innings got off to the worst possible start after winning the toss and opting to bat.

In response, Pakistan began in superb style. Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali combined to put on a stand of 58 in just seven overs, before Javeria – the main aggressor – fell lbw to Taylor. Muneeba followed shortly afterwards, chipping via a leading edge to cover.

But in Dar and Bismah Maroof, two of Pakistan’s most experienced and heralded players were on hand to take up the mantle.

They picked up from where their openers had left off, easing their side towards a terrific and fully merited result that further opens up a wide open group.

