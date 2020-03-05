Peshawar Zalmi face-off Quetta Gladiators at Rawalpindi stadium today

KARACHI: Rain is likely to play spoilsport between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators as the former champions face each other at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tonight.

Zalmi sit at the fourth spot on the points table with two wins and three losses from six games with five points, while Gladiators, who stand second, have three wins and two losses from five matches and six points.

The last time the two faced each other in this tournament, Kamran Akmal’s 55-ball century powered Peshawar to a six-wicket win over Quetta.

Zalmi will once again pin their hopes on Akmal, who is leading the batting charts for Peshawar with 177 runs from five games. On the bowling front, it will be Wahab Raiz and Lewis Gregory who both have a best of 2-21 and 4-25.

For the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta, Jason Roy will once again be the main man, having scored 170 runs from five games at an average of 42.50 for the side. Shane Watson and Sarfaraz Ahmed have also contributed with 139 and 135 runs respectively

In the bowling department, teenage pace sensation Mohammad Hasnain will be in the spotlight; sitting at top of the bowling charts with nine wickets from five games and a best of 4-25.

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will begin at 7pm.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

