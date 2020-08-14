Play resumes in England-Pakistan 2nd Test

Play on the second day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Friday got underway after rain delayed the scheduled start by 90 minutes.

Pakistan, already 1-0 down in a three-match series being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus, resumed in trouble on 126-5 after winning the toss.

The tourists will hope Babar Azam (25 not out) and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (four not out) can bolster their total in overcast conditions that, even with the floodlights on full beam, promise to make batting difficult.

Pakistan lost three wickets for 18 runs in 6.1 overs on a rain-shortened first day where the humid atmosphere aided England’s pacemen.

The tourists’ plight might have been worse had not opener Abid Ali been dropped twice in the slips on the way to making 60.

Meanwhile left-handed batsman Fawad Alam saw his near 11-year wait for a Test recall finish with a four-ball duck, his five-minute innings ending Thursday when he was lbw on review to Chris Woakes.

Alam had replaced Shadab Khan, unlucky to be dropped after making 45 and running England ragged in a century stand with Shan Masood during Pakistan’s three-wicket defeat in the first Test at Old Trafford last week.

England great James Anderson led the hosts’ attack on Thursday with 2-35 from 15 overs as he moved to within eight wickets of becoming the first paceman to take 600 in Tests.

Victory in this match would see England secure their first series win over Pakistan since 2010.

