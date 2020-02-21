PSL 2020: Karachi Kings set 201-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to field first in the second match of fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Advertisement

Babar Azam was the star of the show for the first half of the match, scoring a cool 78 runs, before being sent back to the pavilion.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first against Karachi Kings.

Speaking about his decision, Zalmi’s captain Darren Sammy said that their goal would be to restrict the Kings to a manageable total in the first inning.

Karachi Kings’ captain Imad Wasim said that had he won the toss he would have chosen to bowl as well.

Overseas players in the Zalmi lineup today are Sammy, Shane Dawson, Tom Banton and Liam Livingstone.

Advertisement

Read full story