PSL 2020 matches in Karachi to take place without spectators amid coronavirus fright: Wahab

KARACHI: Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab tweeted on Thursday that all Pakistan Super League (2020) matches in Karachi will be held without the crowd.

“Sindh Govt has decided that the remaining matches of PSL in Karachi will take place without any crowd. This decision has been made after consultation with all stakeholders including the Pakistan Cricket Board,” he tweeted.

However, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the fans will be allowed to come in the stadium in today’s match.

The matches from Friday and afterwards will be played behind behind closed doors, he said.

