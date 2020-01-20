PSL 2020 online ticket sale to begin tonight: PCB

Online ticket sale for 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin tonight at 8pm, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The first batch of tickets will be available for purchase through yayvo.com, whereas general sale will commence from January 28 through dedicated TCS Express Centers across 38 cities.

Each customer can purchase up to seven tickets per match on one national ID card.

For the grand opening ceremony on February 20 and opening match in Karachi, tickets have been priced between Rs1,000 to Rs6,000.

Tickets for the final in Lahore on March 22 will be priced between Rs500 to Rs5,000.

For the March 17 Qualifier in Karachi, the cheapest ticket would cost Rs500 and the priciest one at Rs4,000.

Meanwhile, the minimum ticket price for the two Eliminators in Lahore on March 18 and 20 has been set at Rs500, with the most expensive one to cost Rs4,000.

Ticket price for PSL 2020 were locked after an extensive review process factoring in starting times, working and weekend games, and affordability for fans, the PCB announced.

“We promised to focus on fan experience for HBL PSL 2020 and I am delighted that we are launching a streamlined ticketing process with almost one month to go in the tournament. We are keen to offer our hospitality to the world and will encourage our fans form across the world to avail this opportunity and plan in advance,” said PCB Director (Commercial), Babar Hamid.

“HBL PSL has always received a phenomenal response from passionate Pakistani cricket fans and we expect them to turn up in big numbers this year as well. This will also be a great time for us to show to the world Pakistan’s passion and love for this great game.”

