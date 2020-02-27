PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators face-off Islamabad United at Pindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI: Defending champions Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and have opted to field first as they take on two-time winners Islamabad United in the ninth match of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) taking place at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The two rivals are playing against each other exactly a week after the fifth edition got underway, with United on the second, and Gladiators on the third position on the PSL scoreboard. Both have won two matches out of a total of three played.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Colin Ingram, Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ammad Butt, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Musa Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Shane Watson, Abdul Nasir, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Sohail Khan, Umar Akmal

