PSL 5 matches to be held in Karachi as per schedule: Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday once again ruled out moving Pakistan Super League season five (PSL 5) games out of Karachi amid fears of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

The Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that PSL 5 matches scheduled in Karachi will continue as planned. He said that the provincial government was taking all necessary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Sindh province.

“There is no change in the schedule of PSL 5 Karachi matches. The situation is under control,” he said in a statement.

The health department of Sindh is considering a proposal to issue an advisory requesting a ban on public events in Karachi after nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Tuesday that the board was in contact with the Sindh government regarding the new advisory recommended by the health authorities and a proposal to ban public gatherings in Karachi.

“PCB officials are in constant touch with the Sindh government and attending all the meetings regarding PSL matches in the city,” the spokesperson said.

“Whatever the government recommends, the PCB will implement it.” Matches are scheduled to be held in Karachi from March 12.

Shah added that spectators who will be attending the Pakistan Super League matches in Karachi’s National Stadium from March 12 will be screened for the coronavirus at the venue.

The minister was speaking to the media after visiting the National Stadium in Karachi to review preparations for the matches.

The minister said that the government will try to provide sanitizers and carry out thermal screenings of all spectators.

Advertisement

Read full story