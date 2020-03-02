PSL V 2020: Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets

RAWALPINDI: Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in the day/night T20 match in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Advertisement

Chasing 152, Karachi Kings completed their second consecutive victory with 11 balls remaining.

Babar Azam, the main batsman, along with Alex Hales, rescued the Kings after they made a disastrous start losing Sharjeel Khan at only four runs on the board.

Babar remained not out on 70 which he made from 59 balls with ten fours while Hales made 49 from 27 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Karachi Kings have now earned six points from their five matches whereas Peshawar Zalmi have five points from their six matches.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi made 151 for eight after they made a disastrous start, losing four wickets for 57 in the tenth over.

However they struggled to put up an imposing total due to Shoaib Malik’s fightin 68, scored off 55 balls with six fours and a six.

A lethal bowling spell by right-arm pacer Mohammad Amir provided the Kings with an early advantage as Zalmi lost Banton and Haider Ali for 0 and 4 respectively.

Kamran Akmal, Zalmi’s most dependable batsman, failed to provide the goods this time as he too was dismissed for only 4 when he was caught by Babar Azam off an Aamer Yamin delivery.

Livingstone looked set at the crease before Umer Khan dismissed him as well. He too, was caught by Babar Azam, scoring 25 off 20 balls.

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim on Monday won the toss and chose to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 2020’s 15th match here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Kings have made just one change in their team by bringing in Aamer Yamin in place of Umaid Asif; on the other hand, Zalmi made three.

As Zalmi captain Darren Sammy took a day off to rest today, Wahab Riaz is leading in his steade

Teams:

Karachi Kings:

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, AD Hales, CS Delport, CAK Walton (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (captain), CJ Jordan, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Kamran Akmal (wk), T Banton, Haider Ali, LS Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, L Gregory, CR Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (captain), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali.

Advertisement

Read full story