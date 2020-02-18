PSL V 2020: Winning team to get $500k, runners up $200k

This year’s winner of Pakistan Super League will take home the $500,000 cash prize while the runners up will receive a cheque of $200,000

Advertisement

The league in a press release shared that the tournament will carry total prize money of US$1 million, with $4,500 set aside for each player of the match award given at the end of each match.

According to the statement, $80,000 will also be equally distributed to player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and for the spirit of cricket award.

“The remaining amount will be distributed for other match-related awards like best catch, best run-out and most sixes,” said the press release.

The fifth edition of PSL is set to kick off from February 20 in Karachi. The 34-match tournament will be the biggest cricket tournament to take place in Pakistan after the Asia Cup in 2008.

The six-team tournament will be held across four venues with Karachi staging nine matches, Lahore 14 matches, Rawalpindi eight and Multan three matches.

In the opening match defending champions, Quetta Gladiators will take on two-time former winners Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Advertisement

Read full story