In Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by ten wickets at Abu Dhabi last night.

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators scored 133 runs all-out in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Islamabad United achieved the target in just ten overs without losing a wicket.

In today’s match, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in Abu Dhabi at 09:00 tonight.

