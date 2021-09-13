Ramiz Raja elected as new PCB chairman unanimously, unopposed

Former Pakistan’s cricket team Captain Ramiz Raja has been elected unanimously and unopposed as Pakistan Cricket Board’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term.

Advertisement

The decision was taken in a special meeting presided over by the PCB Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed in Lahore on Monday.

Later addressing the Board meeting, Ramiz Raja said one of my key focuses will be to help introduce the same culture, mind-set, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations.

He said priority will also be given to look into the welfare of the past and present cricketers.

Advertisement

Read full story