RESULTS OF SECOND DAY OF 14TH CHIEF OF THE NAVAL STAFF AMATEURS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 AT MARGALLA GREENS GOLF CLUB ISLAMABAD

Islamabad, 24 Sep 21: 14th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateurs Golf Championship 2021 started today at Margalla Greens Golf Club Islamabad. On the second day of Golf Championship, players under Senior Amateurs and Man Amateurs categories participated.

In the Seniors category, Col Shahid Warraich won Gross category score 155 ,whereas, Byunng Dong Park is Net winner with score of 133.

In Man Amateurs category Handicap 6 and below Salman khan leading in Net & gross category with score of 69 whareas Bilal tariq Khan Man amateurs category Handicap 7 to 12 leading in gross category with score 74.

Senior Amateurs Category scores:

S No

Seniors Amateur Category

Gross

1.

Col Shahid Warraich

155

2.

Lt Col Asif Mehdi

156

S No

Seniors Amateur Category

Net

1.

Byunng Dong Park

133

2.

Cdre Shoail Abid

137

Amateurs Category scores:

S No

Man Amateur Category 6 & Below

Gross and Net

1.

Salman Khan

69

S No

Man Amateur Category 7 to 12

Net

1.

Bilal tariq Khan

74

2.

Col kifayat ullah

74

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

