RESULTS OF SECOND DAY OF 14TH CHIEF OF THE NAVAL STAFF AMATEURS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 AT MARGALLA GREENS GOLF CLUB ISLAMABAD

Islamabad, 24 Sep 21: 14th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateurs Golf Championship 2021 started today at Margalla Greens Golf Club Islamabad. On the second day of Golf Championship, players under Senior Amateurs and Man Amateurs categories participated.
In the Seniors category, Col Shahid Warraich won Gross category score 155 ,whereas, Byunng Dong Park is Net winner with score of 133.
Advertisement
In Man Amateurs category Handicap 6 and below Salman khan leading in Net & gross category with score of 69 whareas Bilal tariq Khan Man amateurs category Handicap 7 to 12 leading in gross category with score 74.
Senior Amateurs Category scores:
S No
Seniors Amateur Category
Gross
1.
Col Shahid Warraich
155
2.
Lt Col Asif Mehdi
156
S No
Seniors Amateur Category
Net
1.
Byunng Dong Park
133
2.
Cdre Shoail Abid
137
Amateurs Category scores:
S No
Man Amateur Category 6 & Below
Gross and Net
1.
Salman Khan
69
S No
Man Amateur Category 7 to 12
Net
1.
Bilal tariq Khan
74
2.
Col kifayat ullah
74
Director General Public Relations (Navy)