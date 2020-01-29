Sarfaraz Ahmed blessed with a baby girl

Sarfaraz Ahmed and wife, Khushbakht have a beautiful new addition to their family and wants us all to meet her.

The cricketer took to Twitter to announce that he is now the father of a beautiful baby girl; he even shared a picture of his son holding his newborn sister.

Blessed with a baby girl ! Alhamdulliah, Ma Sha Allah ! pic.twitter.com/c6g4sn60Bo — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 28, 2020

The post was flooded with love and congratulatory messages from the fraternity and fans alike.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their bundle of joy!

