Sarfaraz Ahmed blessed with a baby girl

Sarfaraz Ahmed and wife, Khushbakht have a beautiful new addition to their family and wants us all to meet her.
The cricketer took to Twitter to announce that he is now the father of a beautiful baby girl; he even shared a picture of his son holding his newborn sister.
Blessed with a baby girl ! Alhamdulliah, Ma Sha Allah ! pic.twitter.com/c6g4sn60Bo
— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 28, 2020
The post was flooded with love and congratulatory messages from the fraternity and fans alike.
Congratulations to the happy couple on their bundle of joy!