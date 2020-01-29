Sarfaraz Ahmed blessed with a baby girl

Sarfaraz Ahmed and wife, Khushbakht have a beautiful new addition to their family and wants us all to meet her.

The cricketer took to Twitter to announce that he is now the father of a beautiful baby girl; he even shared a picture of his son holding his newborn sister.

The post was flooded with love and congratulatory messages from the fraternity and fans alike.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their bundle of joy!

