Six Players of Pakistan Cricket Team Test Positive For COVID

From amongst the pakistan cricket team that had arrived at New Zealand six of the players have been tested positive for COVID and are in quarantine at ChristChurch according to NewsOne.

To add to this the Pakistan Cricket Team has been given a warning by New Zealand’s health authorities. What surfaced from sources was published by the local media stating the ministry ‘that the team has been issued a final warning’.

The squad’s “exemption to train while in controlled isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed”, the governing body said, adding that the six positive players would be moved into strict quarantine if tested positive again forthe same.

New Zealand’s ministry of health said 53 team members passed a symptom check before leaving Lahore and were tested on arrival in Christchurch on November 24.

