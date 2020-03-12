Unpredictable Lahore Qalandars take on firm Karachi Kings in PSL 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) action returns to Karachi with Karachi Kings taking on Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium tonight.

The Kings have seven points from seven matches that they have played so far whereas the Qalandars have eight points from eight matches. The Imad Wasim-led Kings have so far won three games and lost as many matches with one match abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Lahore has won four and lost four matches. Hosts Karachi have to play three more matches and with the added advantage of playing at their home ground, the Kings have a good opportunity to for the play-offs.

Lahore also has a chance to make it to the playoffs if they win their remaining two matches.

The teams earlier met on March 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium with Lahore beating Karachi by eight wickets.

Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim on Wednesday said that they would try to break the momentum of Qalandars.

“Qalandars have caught great momentum but we also could not be written-off and tomorrow we will try to break the momentum of Lahore Qalandars,” Imad said.

Imad said the team had a plan in place to tackle the Lahore challenge. “We have made a plan not only for Ben Dunk but for all players and our best effort will be to execute it properly,” Imad added.

Qalandars skipper Sohail Akhtar was also hopeful of continuing the team’s winning momentum.

“We have got the momentum and I am confident that we’ll continue with that. We have got our combination right and I am looking to continue with that,” Akhtar told media.

“Karachi Kings a good side, they’ve balance in both the departments. Our aim against them is to restrict them as soon as possible and don’t allow them to post the big scores on board,” Akhtar added.

The match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will begin at 7pm.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamir Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Chadwick Walton, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mitch McClenaghan, Awais Zia

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain

