WWE’s Vince McMahon becomes Trump’s economic advisor

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, at his daily coronavirus news conference shared an extensive list of leaders across many industries who he said will be tasked with helping restart the US economy.

Included on that list was WWE CEO Vince McMahon, whom Trump also singled out as “great.” White and McMahon are part of leaders of sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL who will be consulted when the United States starts to reopen a country that has largely been in lockdown for weeks as a response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Sports league leaders are just one small segment of a much larger list of leaders from companies in industries like technology, health care, hospitality and manufacturing who Trump said will be consulted for ideas on how best to get the economy rolling again.

“In sports – we want to get our sports back, so importantly,” Trump said. “… We have to get our sports back. I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old. But I haven’t actually had too much time to watch. I would say maybe I watch one batter, and then I get back to work.”

As of now, all UFC events are on hold. But so are the entire seasons for major sports like baseball, basketball, hockey, auto racing and golf.

Some experts believe once the country is able to get back to some level of normalcy and sports leagues have the green light to resume, they likely will have to do so behind closed doors with no fans in attendance for the foreseeable future to help prevent a second outbreak of the disease.

